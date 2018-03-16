WASHINGTON D.C: Queen Elizabeth II has given Prince Harry and Meghan Markle her formal blessing.

As fifth and soon to be sixth in line to the British throne, Harry is among a handful of senior royals who must seek the monarch's permission to marry under the Succession to the Crown Act, People Magazine reported.

The British monarch issued a declaration consenting "to a Contract of Matrimony between My Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales and Rachel Meghan Markle".

Alongside the declaration, the queen signed an Instrument of Consent, a formal notice of approval, transcribed in calligraphy and issued under the Great Seal of the Realm.

The prince and the American actress will tie the knot on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

