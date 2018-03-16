BENGALURU : CMS Vatavaran presents the 8th Environment and Wildlife International Film Festival from March 16 to March 18, at BV Karanth Road in Banashankari. This forum showcases films from 25 different countries, including India. The three-day film festival will include worskhops and discussion that will engage in dialogue on environment and conservation. Among the many films that are screened, here’s a list of films you must not miss:



International films

March 16, 2018

SEED: The Untold Story |USA| by Taggart Siegel Jon Befz

About the seed bank and the depletion of seeds in today’s age.

Planet Sand-China, at War Against Deserts|China|by Thierry Berrod

Talks about how China is trying to stop the growth of desserts

March 17,2018

Daughter of the lake |Peru| by Ernesto Cabellos

Talks about the fighting of a lady to save a lake from an gold mining MNC

Operation Sumatran Rhino| Singapore| by Chris Annandorai

About saving the Sumatran Rhino which is endangered

Where the elephants sleeps| Switzerland| by Brigito Ultar Kometzky

About the problems elephants face due to the increasing tourism in Jaipur

March 18, 2018

Arsenic-The Creeping Killer|Germany|Andreas Ewels, Norbert Porta

Documentary about the pollution of arsen in Bangladesh and India and how it is killing people

Holy (un) Holy River|USA| by Jake Nortan, Peter McBride

About the river Ganga



National films

March 16, 2018

Saving the Saviours| English & Tamil| by Jalal Ud Din Baba

About a young boy trying to save the older lakes

Point and Shoot| Hindi, English & Yimchunguru| by Harsimran Kaur Anand

About the dilemma of the people in Nagaland of shooting birds, which is part of their culuture

March 17, 2018

Nagar or Pani| Hindi|by Iqbal Hussain and Aajad Singh Khichi

About two people talking about the water problem in their town Bagli, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country

March 18, 2018

The last drop-India’s water crisis|English & Hindi|Abhishek Vijay

Scientifically talks about the water problem in the country

India Unseen-Alternative Paths (Waste management) |Hindi & Konkani| by Video Volunteers India