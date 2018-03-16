Watch movies on the wild and last of our rivers
By Express News Service | Published: 16th March 2018 10:01 PM |
Last Updated: 17th March 2018 09:44 AM | A+A A- |
BENGALURU : CMS Vatavaran presents the 8th Environment and Wildlife International Film Festival from March 16 to March 18, at BV Karanth Road in Banashankari. This forum showcases films from 25 different countries, including India. The three-day film festival will include worskhops and discussion that will engage in dialogue on environment and conservation. Among the many films that are screened, here’s a list of films you must not miss:
International films
March 16, 2018
SEED: The Untold Story |USA| by Taggart Siegel Jon Befz
About the seed bank and the depletion of seeds in today’s age.
Planet Sand-China, at War Against Deserts|China|by Thierry Berrod
Talks about how China is trying to stop the growth of desserts
March 17,2018
Daughter of the lake |Peru| by Ernesto Cabellos
Talks about the fighting of a lady to save a lake from an gold mining MNC
Operation Sumatran Rhino| Singapore| by Chris Annandorai
About saving the Sumatran Rhino which is endangered
Where the elephants sleeps| Switzerland| by Brigito Ultar Kometzky
About the problems elephants face due to the increasing tourism in Jaipur
March 18, 2018
Arsenic-The Creeping Killer|Germany|Andreas Ewels, Norbert Porta
Documentary about the pollution of arsen in Bangladesh and India and how it is killing people
Holy (un) Holy River|USA| by Jake Nortan, Peter McBride
About the river Ganga
National films
March 16, 2018
Saving the Saviours| English & Tamil| by Jalal Ud Din Baba
About a young boy trying to save the older lakes
Point and Shoot| Hindi, English & Yimchunguru| by Harsimran Kaur Anand
About the dilemma of the people in Nagaland of shooting birds, which is part of their culuture
March 17, 2018
Nagar or Pani| Hindi|by Iqbal Hussain and Aajad Singh Khichi
About two people talking about the water problem in their town Bagli, Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country
March 18, 2018
The last drop-India’s water crisis|English & Hindi|Abhishek Vijay
Scientifically talks about the water problem in the country
India Unseen-Alternative Paths (Waste management) |Hindi & Konkani| by Video Volunteers India