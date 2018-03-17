LOS ANGELES: Actor Lucas Hedges is on board to essay the younger version of Shia LaBeouf in the family drama "Honey Boy".



The film is a story of a child star attempting to mend his relationship with his law-breaking, alcohol-abusing father over the course of a decade. It is loosely based on the life of LaBeouf, whose childhood nickname was Honey Boy.



The project is being directed by Alma Har'el.



While LaBeouf starred as John McEnroe in "Borg vs McEnroe", which will premiere in April 13, he will be seen next in "Peanut Butter Falcon".



Hedges was last seen on-screen in "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and Greta Gerwig's "Lady Bird".

