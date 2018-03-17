A still from the film ' Avengers: Infinity War'. ( Image Courtesy Twitter @MarvelStudios)

NEW DELHI: The latest trailer and poster for ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ have something for just about every superhero fan – except for Hawkeye’s, as the arrow-slinging superhero is absent from the business.

The occurrence has upset Hawkeye’s fans across the world who have taken to Twitter to show their displeasure.

A fan posted, “Crazy to see Letitia and Danai's names on an Avengers poster. CRAZIER to not see Jeremy Renner's name anywhere in sight”.

Another fan tweeted, “Hawkeye is in Avengers Infinity War, right? Right...?”

A tweet read, "Hawkeye is important in Infinity War".

“I'm guessing that this is one large fold-out poster and we just haven't seen the bottom half yet...”, wrote another fan while attaching a picture of Hawkeye below the original poster.

A photoshop genius posted “fixed it #AvengersInfinityWar #Hawkeye” along with a version of poster, replacing every superhero’s face with Jeremy Renner’s – the actor who portrays Hawkeye on screen.

Despite all this major missing, Marvel hasn’t made it particularly obvious that Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, is not a part of the instalment.

The latest poster and trailer were released on March 16 and went viral soon after.

The action flick will be released on April 27 – with or without Hawkeye.