LOS ANGELES: Singer Zayn Malik has got a new huge tattoo of a rose following his break-up with model Gigi Hadi.

The former One Direction member took to Instagram on Friday to show off the latest addition to his collection of body inks.



In the photograph, Malik is looking away from the camera while showing off his new body art, a massive drawing of a rose on the back of his head. The stem of the rose extends from the back of his skull to his neck.

A post shared by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Mar 16, 2018 at 11:42pm PDT

He also shared an image of him getting the new inking at a tattoo parlour.



"Neck yat," he captioned it.



Malik and Hadid announced their split earlier this week.