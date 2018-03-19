'Black Panther' child actor Seth Carr got USD 1,000 per day
By IANS | Published: 19th March 2018
Last Updated: 19th March 2018 09:38 AM | A+A A- |
LOS ANGELES: Seth Carr, who played the child version of actor Michael B. Jordan's character Killmonger in the movie "Black Panther" got paid $1,000 a day on set.
It is unclear how many days he worked on the film, but his guaranteed pay cheque was at least $7,654 plus any future residuals if one goes by the 10-year-old's contract obtained by tmz.com.
Along with Young Killmonger, Carr is known for his roles on the shows "Bosch" and "Knight Squad". He also played Young Holt on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine".