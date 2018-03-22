LONDON: Meghan Markle will join the royal waxwork line-up at Madame Tussauds museum in London alongside her fiance Prince Harry in early May, before their wedding on May 19, the museum announced today.

The world-famous attraction announced the addition of the 36-year-old American actress to its collection in royal style outside Buckingham Palace.

"Giving Meghan the royal welcome she deserves, the official notice of Ms Markle's imminent arrival was placed on a golden easel outside Buckingham Palace, confirming the news she will join the rest of the royal family at the attraction in time for her upcoming nuptials to Prince Harry," Madame Tussauds said in a statement.

It employed the services of an infamous 81-year-old royalist Anthony Appleton, who dressed up as a "town crier" to make the announcement in traditional style associated with English royalty.

Appleton rang the bell and bellowed: "Oyez! Oyez! Edward Fuller, general manager of Madame Tussauds London, is proud to announce the imminent arrival of her royal likeness Meghan Markle.

" In a reference to the actress' most famous role as a lawyer in 'Suits', he added: "The future princess, bride-to-be and queen of the courtroom will be safely delivered to the world-famous London attraction in early May 2018".

The details of the waxwork, including the chosen outfit and stance, will remain secret until the unveiling in early May.

But the museum said the choice will reflect an iconic moment in the actress' royal journey so far.

"Excitement for the royal couple's wedding reaches across the globe so it will come as no surprise that we've been secretly working away on a Meghan Markle figure since news of the royal engagement broke, said Madame Tussauds London's General Manager Edward Fuller.

"It's clear that the public has already taken Meghan to their hearts.

One half of arguably the most famous couple in the world right now she's already made her own mark as a humanitarian and role model.

We're excited to give guests the chance to 'meet' her in attraction later this year," he said.

Madame Tussauds New York is also set to announce its own launch of a Markle figure later this year, marking the first time a US citizen will join the British royal family section at the museum in decades.