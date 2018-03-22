MIAMI: Singer Zayn Malik has unveiled bleach blonde hair -- similar to his look in the "Pillowtalk" video, which also featured his former girlfriend Gigi Hadid.



He was seen with the dramatic hair and beard transformation while on the set of his latest music video in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday. The 25-year-old's look was reminiscent of the bleached hair he sported in the video for his track "Pillowtalk", reports dailymail.co.uk.



His light hair also make his latest set of head and neck tattoos even more prominent, particularly his rose inking. His recent '25' inking was also on clear display.

