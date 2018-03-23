LOS ANGELES: After the success of tracks like "Titanium", "She wolf (Falling to pieces)", "Bang My Head" and "Helium Remix", popular DJ-record producer David Guetta and singer Sia have joined forces again for a new track titled "Flames".



They describe the song, which released on Thursday, as a "motivational anthem", reports rollingstone.com.



The three-minute track features Sia showcasing her powerful vocals over pulsating rhythm and percussive guitars.



Guetta is scheduled to perform the song for the first time at Miami's three-day Ultra Music Festival ending on Sunday.

New @DavidGuetta x Sia song "Flames" out everywhere today