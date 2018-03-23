LOS ANGELES: "Supernatural" stars Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki have a say about the characters they play on the show, but they do not want to hold producer titles of their own.



"We're not in it for the personal glory," variety.com quoted Padalecki as saying.



"I have a lot of thoughts on the storylines, but when you have producers like Bob Singer and Andrew Dabb and Eugenie (Ross-Leming) and Brad (Buckner), you kind of just go, ‘I'm not the coach.' I signed up as an actor, and I love my job as an actor."



Ackles has stepped behind the scenes a handful of times to direct. He says he wants to do that more in the future -- but neither have asked for any other above the line behind-the-scenes responsibilities.



"We know what we do, they pay us very well to do it, that would be just a cursory type of thing," Ackles said.



The two actors have been on the show for 13 years, outlasting three showrunners and quite a few other writers, producers, and supporting cast members. "Supernatural" season 13 is aired in India on AXN under the property ‘Fresh from the US'.



Ackles and Padalecki admit to often stepping back and looking at the big picture of a scene and offering their opinions on how it can be done better.



"It's a mutual respect thing. They trust us, and we trust them," Padalecki said.



"There was one scene where we showed up on set, and we started reading through it and thought it was all wrong. ‘You read my lines, and I'll read your lines.' And so we did it the other way, and that was it."



The demon-hunting drama "Supernatural" is set for a 'Scooby-Doo' animated crossover for an episode.

