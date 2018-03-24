Filmmaker Christopher Nolan is reportedly visiting India on March 29. It’s said that the director will be attending a private dinner hosted in his honour the next day.

Known for his preference for film over digital technology and being a prominent voice for preserving the photo-chemical film in the digital age, Nolan will also be participating in the event organised by Film Heritage Foundation, Reframing the Future of Film — a global initiative that supports the cause of film preservation.

Visual artist Tacita Dean and the founder of Film Heritage Foundation Shivendra Singh Dungarpur will be joining him in this event, which will be held in Mumbai from March 30 to April 1.

The filmmaker will also be meeting with eminent personalities from the Indian film industry on March 31.

Directors Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap and Shyam Benegal, along with actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Kamal Haasan, Farhan Akhtar, and Shah Rukh Khan, are expected to be a part of this gathering.

There will also be a special screening of the director’s last outing Dunkirk in a special 70mm IMAX film format, for which the film’s print is being shipped to Mumbai.