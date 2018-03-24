LOS ANGELES: Hip-hop giant Russell Simmons has been hit with a USD 10 million suit accusing him of rape.

In a complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, a woman named Jane Doe has accused Simmons of raping her in his hotel room, reported E! online.

According to the lawsuit the woman met Simmons at a concert, where she was chaperoning her son.

Simmons invited her to an after-party. She dropped off her son with a baby-sitter before joining Simmons at the hotel where he was staying. They went to a nightclub before returning to his room.

The complaint alleges that Simmons lured her into the room, promising that he was not interested in sex because he was dating a well-known model.

Once she was inside the room, however, he raped her and also threatened her son. Simmons has denied the claim and said he had passed a lie detector test.

"I vehemently deny all the allegations made against me. They have shocked me to my core as I have never been abusive or violent in any way in my relations with women. I have submitted myself to multiple lie detector tests.

"I denied forced sex and sexual harassment allegations brought against me in each test; I also answered no to the question, "Have you ever physically forced any woman to have sexual intercourse?' I passed all of the lie detector tests," he said in a statement.

At the end of 2017, Simmons faced sexual assault and rape allegations from multiple women, which he denied.

In January 2018, the NYPD launched an investigation regarding the allegations against him.

Simmons, 60, was then hit with a USD 5 million lawsuit from a woman named Jennifer Jarosik, who claims that he raped her in 2016.

Simmons had denied the allegations saying, "This is absolutely untrue".