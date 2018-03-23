LOS ANGELES: Pop star Taylor Swift has made an unspecified amount of donation to March for Our Lives, organised in the wake Parkland, Florida high school shooting incident.

The singer took to Instagram and posted her support for the march, which will be organised across the country.

The initiative calls for an end to gun violence after the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida claimed lives of 17 people.

"No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence.

Or to a nightclub.

Or to a concert.

Or to a movie theatre.

Or to their place of worship,' Swift wrote on Instagram next to the logo for the march.

"I've made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform.

I'm so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again," she added.

Swift is the latest to join the growing list of celebs extending their support to the cause.

George Clooney recently announced a USD 500,000 donation, and stars such as Miley Cyrus and Common have backed the initiative.