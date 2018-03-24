Singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes poses for a photograph on the red carpet. (Photo | AP)

NEW DELHI: The Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes' new track is a big hit with listeners and the Twitter is losing their mind.

Titled ‘Lost in Japan’, the song was released by Mendes on his Twitter handle.

Since then, the tweet has received about 12k retweets, 82k likes and 276k views.

‘Attention’ song fame, Charlie Puth tweeted, " Yea this is the s*** buddy!!!! @ShawnMendes”.

A fan wrote, “@ShawnMendes 's new song #LostinJapan is soooo good!”

Another excited fan wrote, “@ShawnMendes MY MOOD FOR THE NEXT 16273892 years. #LostInJapan”.

Haha thank you man! https://t.co/CRWKU872OH — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) March 23, 2018

Another enthusiastic fan wrote, “I’ve never been in Japan but I’m already lost there #LostInJapan”.

The 19-year-old singer shared the song on his social media earlier in the day and had tweeted, “Wanted to give you another song x Go stream & download #LostInJapan out now!”

Meanwhile, Mendes has made it to the list of honorary performers that are going to perform on Queen Elizabeth II's birthday celebration on April 22 at Royal Albert Hall in London.

The song comes barely 24 hours after he released ‘In my Blood’ which garnered 42k retweets, 80k likes and 316k views.