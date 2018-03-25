WASHINGTON: The March for Our Lives rally in Washington D.C. and elsewhere in the US, organised by the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida was galvanised by the presence of prominent Hollywood stars, who also lent their support to the anti-gun violence demonstration.

According to E Online and The Hollywood Reporter, at the main rally in Washington D.C., Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt, Vic Mensa, Andra Day and Common all took the stage to provide musical interludes between the speeches delivered by victims of gun violence, including the students from the Florida school.

Hundreds of prominent Hollywood personalities also participated in the main rally in the American capital and in other places across the country.

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney, who donated USD 500,000 to the march were seen participating in the "March for Our Lives" rally and clicking pictures and selfies with the students.

Actor Nick Offerman, participating in the Los Angeles march, showed off a t-shirt reading - "Don't be a dope, vote like a Knope," referencing his former Parks and Recreation colleague Amy Poehler's public-servant character in the show.

The Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon, who is aspiring to be the New York Governor, posted a picture on Twitter showing her support to the students in the anti-gun violence rally.

Arms are for hugging! This morning we are joining millions of people across the country to #MarchForOurLives and demand stronger gun safety laws. pic.twitter.com/FWQ096FsXu — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) 24 March 2018

Singer Miley Cyrus participated in the "March for Our Lives" event with her three sisters - Tish, Noah and Brandi.

Surrounded by heroines! Lucky to be here at this moment in history with the ones I love! #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/xVF4sDVofh — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) 24 March 2018

Prominent American television host and actor Jimmy Fallon posted a picture on Instagram saying, "he next generation is shining bright. #MarchForOurLives."

Singer Lady Gaga was also seen weighing her support to the anti-gun violence demonstration, along with her friends and wore black t-shirts that read - "Be Kind" and holding banners saying - "Disarm Hate".

Former Beatles member Paul McCartney also lent their support to the movement and honoured his late friend and bandmate John Lennon, who fell victim to gun violence in 1980.

McCartney was seen wearing a shirt that read "We Can End Gun Violence."

In a brief interview with CNN at the rally, the Beatles legend said, "One of my best friends was killed in gun violence right around here, so it's important to me."

Entrepreneur and reality television host Padma Lakshmi also participated in the rally.

Singer Andra Day also performed at the March for Our Lives rally to support students across the country who are demanding that leaders take action to end gun violence in our schools and communities. Day and rapper Common performed "Stand Up For Something" with members of the Cardinal Shehan School Choir.

Ariana Grande was also there at the rally with student activists and gun control advocates.Grande performed "Be Alright", after her performance she was crowded by bystanders on the stage for a group hug and selfies.

Jennifer Hudson closed out the march by singing a rousing gospel rendition of Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'." She along with the student activists from Stoneman Douglas led the crowd in chants of, "We want change!". Her mother, brother and nephew were lost to gun violence in 2008.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and their daughter, North, also participated in the march. Kardashian posted a picture on Twitter with her husband and daughter.

I’m so happy I got to share this moment with these two ❤️❤️ . I hope North remembers this forever pic.twitter.com/wJRRAvW9tC — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) 24 March 2018

Thousands of people flooded the Pennsylvania Avenue in the American capital for the "March for Our Lives" on March 24 to support tougher gun controls, in the wake of last month's shooting at the Florida school, which claimed 17 lives.

Last week, students from more than 3,000 schools took to the streets from Washington D.C. to Los Angeles and from New York to Parkland on National Walkout Day to call for action against gun violence.