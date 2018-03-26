LOS ANGELES: Singer Kylie Minogue broke down while discussing her split from former fiance Joshua Sasse.



The 49-year-old singer and the 30-year-old actor ended their engagement last year. Minogue said in an interview that the breakdown of the relationship left her "lost", reports femalefirst.co.uk.



In a preview for an upcoming episode of Australia's "60 Minutes", Minogue said: "I had just been through a bit of a rotten time and I just thought, pffttt (sic)."



When asked about having a nervous breakdown, she added: "I really did lose myself."



Minogue, who has had failed romances with Olivier Martinez, Andres Velencoso, the late Michael Hutchence and Jason Donovan, said she worries that she will never find "the one".

