LOS ANGELES: Margot Robbie is all set to executive produce a modern take on tales by William Shakespeare which will be told from a female perspective.
The 27-year-old actor's production banner, LuckyChap Entertainment, is partnering with ABC Studios International to create a series with 10 stand-alone episodes.
Each chapter will narrate classic tales by the Bard from a female point of view, Entertainment Tonight reported.
Giula Sandler is series creator and a creative team made up entirely of women would be at the helm of the show.
"This production is a chance to create something classic yet boldly original and modern. The works of Shakespeare are iconic and this will present them in a way they've never been seen before," Keli Lee, MD of ABC Studios International, said in a statement.
ABC International Studios will produce the series in Australia. Shooting is expected to begin late this year.
Sandler will pen one of the episodes.
Celebrities such as "Avengers: Infinity War" star Tessa Thompson and Shannon Purser took to social media to show their interest in the project.
"Stranger Things" fame Purser wrote, "Why yes I AM available", while Thompson tweeted, "I'm listening".
Actor Casey McKinnon wrote, "OMG, Margot Robbie. Get out of my head!"
