LOS ANGELES: Actor John Krasinski says film "A Quiet Place" came to him when he was dealing with the fear of being a father again.

Krasinski's wife and actress Emily Blunt had given birth to their second daughter back in 2016 when he started working on "A Quiet Place". He has directed the film as well.

"I was already dealing with all the fears of being a new father - fears of how to keep my daughters safe and how to be a good dad, when this came to me and so I related to it on a deeply personal level," Krasinski said in a statement.

"A Quiet Place", also starring Blunt, follows a family of four who must live life in silence while hiding from creatures that hunt by sound.

"I felt that within the basic story was such an interesting, and terrifying, metaphor for what it takes to be a parent. I was an open nerve emotionally then, so it was a very powerful time to start imagining how two parents might try to protect their children by doing the impossible, by living without making a sound.

"It just made my imagination explode. There was so much about the idea that I wanted to explore," he added.

On the film, Krasinski said: aceIn ordinary life you try to make sure your kids are happy, healthy, well fed, taken care of and educated, which is a lot to worry about. But in this nightmare world, the stress of being a parent is that times 10,000.

"A Quiet Place", a Paramount Pictures movie, will be exclusively distributed in India by Viacom18 Motion Pictures. It is slated to open in India on April 6.