LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been accused of a photoshop fail, yet again.

The 37-year-old shared on Instagram a photograph in which she looks flawless from head to toe, reports mirror.co.uk.

Posing alongside her friend and make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic, Kim flaunts her curves in nothing but a high cut black swimsuit as she adopted a variety of poses.

But fans weren't convinced they were seeing the "real Kim" as they took to social media to complain she looked totally unrecognisable.

"When were these pictures taken? You look 27," commented one user.

"Hot. Airbrushed, but hot," added another.

"That does not entirely look like Kim," said another user.

The latest Twitter storm comes days after Kim was mercilessly ripped apart by her followers after posting a glaring photoshop fail on Instagram.