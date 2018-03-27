With its last film, Black Panther, grossing over $1.1 billion worldwide, Marvel is prepping for its biggest release till date — The Avengers: Infinity War. But that hasn’t stopped them from working on other upcoming films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The company has begun principal photography in California, on its newest film, Captain Marvel. The team is shooting in and around the greater Los Angeles area, which will also serve as the production base for the film. They will also shoot on location in Fresno, California, as well as locations in Louisiana, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Set for release on March 8, 2019, Captain Marvel is helmed by the writing/directing team of Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, whose credits include Mississippi Grind and Half Nelson. The film stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Clark Gregg and Jude Law.

Captain Marvel follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between alien races. Set in the 90s, the film will be an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.