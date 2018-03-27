LOS ANGELES: Jack White, a former member of The White Stripes, says he is more of a fan of hip-hip than rock these days because it is more "dangerous".

"Rappers have the dangerous edge of music now - what I would consider the closest thing to that stuff you might not want your parents to know you're listening to," White told Orlando Sentinel.

The "Seven nation army" hitmaker recruited musicians that have worked with Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar on his new solo LP "Boarding House Reach".

The 43-year-old musician says that critics would have preferred him to release new music like The White Stripes' 2002 album "Elephant" though.

White said: "I hear a lot of talk about people listening to this album, saying, 'You don't even actually hear a song till you get to 'Over and Over and Over'. What they're really saying is, 'I'm not hearing a song that I want from Jack White until 'Over and Over and Over.'

"They want me to write songs like I did on 'Elephant' (' The White Stripes') 2002 LP".