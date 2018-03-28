NEW DELHI: Australian singer Kylie Minogue’s illness has forced her to postpone her Sydney concert.

The 49-year-old was scheduled to perform on March 29 at The Beresford for Nova's Red Room.

She took to Twitter to apologise to her fans and followers for rescheduling the gig.

“I’m so sorry to have to let you know that I can’t make the Red Room show this week,” Minogue tweeted.

“I have a throat infection and have been advised by my doctor to rest. I have tried my best to get better in time but alas, Mother Nature needs some time to get me better. I’m so sorry.”

Minogue's homecoming was to promote her forthcoming album, ‘Golden’, due out on April 6.