NEW YORK: Model Chrissy Teigen, who is due to give birth to her second child in June, had a close call with a cyclist while walking here.



Teigen was stepping off a sidewalk with what initially appeared to be an overeager fan trying to reach out towards her on Tuesday night, reports people.com.



The photograph of the scene had a number of fans -- both concerned and bemused. One fan tweeted the photo at the model and jokingly wrote: "Hey Chrissy Teigen. This looks like you have strapped a very small man to your b**b."

Hey @chrissyteigen this looks like you have strapped a very small man to your boob. Happy Thursday x pic.twitter.com/tIXedeTZqd — Matt Mackay (@matty_jmac) March 28, 2018

Teigen, who is due to welcome a son with husband John Legend in June, also quipped: "I had the baby."



However, when another fan suggested the man was up to no good and called him a "creeper", Teigen said: "Nah he actually saved me from getting run over by a cyclist. I should have looked before stepping out!"