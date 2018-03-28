WASHINGTON: Former Disney darling Caroline Sunshine is all set to join the White House press team as an assistant.

The 22-year-old is best known for her role starring opposite Zendaya on 'Shake It Off' as European exchange student Tinka Hessenheffer. The Disney Channel show was about teen dancers and ran from 2010 to 2013, reported CNN.

The Tinka character was branded by Disney Channel as a “unique, theatrical and particularly ambitious dancer from a fictional country".

White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters in a statement to CNN said, “Caroline Sunshine was a White House intern. In college, she was involved with the American Enterprise Institute and an active member of her school's Model United Nations team. Prior to her internship at the White House, Caroline interned for the Office of House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the College Republican National Committee and the California Republican Party.”

The Trump administration has seen a number of high-level employees with television experience.

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman, for the first time met Trump when she was a contestant on his reality show 'The Apprentice'.

Former CNBC host Larry Kudlow has become Trump's chief economic advisor and former Fox News analyst John Bolton has been appointed as president's National Security Advisor.

