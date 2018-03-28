WASHINGTON: American film studio 20th Century Fox has shifted the release date for ‘X-Men’ sequel ‘Dark Phoenix’ to February, 2019.

The film, which was earlier slated to release on November 2, this year, will now open on February 14, 2019, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The Simon Kinberg-directorial releases on roughly the same date as past successful Presidents Day weekend openings for Disney's ‘Black Panther’ and Fox's ‘Deadpool’.

Apart from ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix’, the studio has also shuffled the release dates for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and ‘The New Mutants’.

The Queen biopic will now hit the big screens on November 2, 2018 whereas the next 'X-Men' spin-off has moved from February 22, 2019 to August 2, 2019.