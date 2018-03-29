LOS ANGELES: Actor Hugh Jackman is in negotiations to star in the drama "Bad Education".

The script for the film has been penned by Mike Makowsky. The plot details are not known yet but it will be based on Makowsky's high school experience.

Cory Finley, who recently directed "Thoroughbreds" starring Olivia Cooke, Anya Taylor-Joy and Anton Yelchin, will helm the project.

"La La Land" producer Fred Berger will back the project along with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Eddie Vaisman, Julia Lebedev, Oren Moverman and Makowsky, reported Variety.