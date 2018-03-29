LOS ANGELES: Director Patty Jenkins is bringing on "Narcos" star Pedro Pascal for a key role in her "Wonder Woman" sequel starring Gal Gadot.



Pascal is on board for the follow-up to 2017's hit, joining Kristen Wiig, who was tapped for the villain role of Cheetah. The film would mark the second time Pascal and Jenkins have worked together, having previously teamed up on the TV movie "Exposed".



Variety.com. first reported that Jenkins would be returning to write, direct and produce the movie. Following the news that the studio has slated the movie for November 1, 2019, finding this pivotal role became a top priority.



The plot details are still being kept under wraps as is the character Pascal will be playing.



Pascal gained traction in Hollywood with his scene-stealing performance as Oberyn Martell in "Game of Thrones". That role would lead to another star-making turn in Netflix's drama series "Narcos".