LOS ANGELES: Actors Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are set to reunite for a new Netflix comedy "Murder Mystery".

Sandler, 51, and Aniston, 49, last worked together on the 2011 comedy film "Just Go With It".

The new film will be directed by Kyle Newacheck from a script by James Vanderbilt, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is about a New York cop (to be played by Sandler) and his wife (Aniston), who become prime suspects in the murder of an elderly billionaire while vacationing in Europe.

The film marks Sandler's sixth collaboration with Netflix, while it is for the first time Aniston is working with the streaming giant.

Sandler earlier worked with Netflix on "The Ridiculous Six", "The Do-Over", "Sandy Wexler" and most recently Noah Baumbach's "The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)".

He is also awaiting the release of "The Week Of" on the streaming platform.