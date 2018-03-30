LOS ANGELES: Actress-entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow has raised $50 million in venture capital money for Goop, the lifestyle media and e-commerce company she founded and has set her sights on Europe for its next stage of growth.



The Series C round included participation form new and existing investors, including NEA, Fidelity Management and Research Co, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Felix Capital. It brings Santa Monica, the California-based Goop's total outside investment to $82 million, reports variety.com.



The 150-employee company has a post-money valuation of $250 million.



According to the company, which Paltrow founded in 2008 as a newsletter, Goop already has a strong international audience, with 35 per cent of its current readership outside the US.

