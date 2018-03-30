LOS ANGELES: Cameron Diaz seemingly confirmed that her life had entered into the stage of retirement as she is "literally doing nothing" as of now.

The 45-year-old actor, who is famous for films such as "There's Something About Mary", "Charlie's Angels" and "Bad Teacher" among others, said she would love to spend time with her "Sweetest Thing" co-stars Selma Blair and Christina Applegate as she was not busy with films.

The trio participated in a reunion interview for Entertainment Weekly magazine.

"Maybe I should, you know, I mean, I'm down. I'm literally doing nothing," Diaz said.

To this Applegate replied, "I'm literally doing nothing, too! I'm semi-retired, I haven't worked for years. I'm a mom, that's what we do. So I'm around, man." Diaz added, "That's so awesome.

I'm totally down. I'm semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies.

" The actor's comments come after Blair previously claimed that her co-actor was "done" with acting.

She was although forced to issue a statement on Twitter that it was a joke.

"BREAKING NEWS.

Guys please, I was making a joke in an interview.

CAMERON DIAZ is NOT retiring from ANYTHING.

And for more breaking news: I am NOW retiring from being Cameron Diaz's spokesperson (sic)" Blair had written.

Diaz was last seen in 2014 film "Annie".