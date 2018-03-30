WASHINGTON D.C: In his debut novel, Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn has criticised the #MeToo movement, which has highlighted sexual harassment and abuse around the world.

In the epilogue of the fictional novel titled ‘Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff’, Penn seemed to defend Louis C.K. and Charlie Rose, who faced allegations of sexual misconduct, reports E! Online.

"Where did all the laughs go? / Are you out there Louis C.K.? / Once crucial conversations / Kept us on our toes / Was it really in our interest / To trample Charlie Rose? / And what's with this 'Me Too'? / This infantilizing term of the day... / Is this a toddler's crusade? / Reducing rape, slut-shaming, and suffrage to reckless child's play?"

The poem was quick to draw backlash on social media. One user tweeted, “I have a PhD in poetry and would like to say that Sean Penn's poem is terrible in form as well as content”

“while ya’ll joke tweeting about crazy ol sean penn, don’t forget his well-documented history of abuse & violent behavior thanks!,” wrote another Twitter user.