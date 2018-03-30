LOS ANGELES: Sissy Spacek has been roped in for the series "Homecoming", in which she will feature alongside Julia Roberts.

The 68-year-old actor will appear in a key recurring role in the Amazon Studios psychological and political thriller, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Based on the Gimlet Media fictional podcast of the same name, "Homecoming" centres on Heidi (Roberts), a caseworker at a secret government facility, and a soldier eager to rejoin civilian life.

Spacek plays Heidi's mother, Ellen Bergman, a no-nonsense woman who is fiercely protective of her daughter.

Bobby Cannavale, Stephan James, Dermont Mulroney, Alex Karpovsky, Shea Whigham, Jeremy Allen White and Marianne Jean-Baptiste also star in the series to be directed by "Mr Robot" creator Sam Esmail.

The podcast's creators, Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg, will write the adaptation and exec produce with Roberts.