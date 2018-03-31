LOS ANGELES: Actor Jeff Goldblum thinks he is better equipped to raise his two young children now because he is older and wiser.



The 65-year-old actor, who has a two-year-old Charlie and 11-month-old River with his wife Emilie Livingstone, is sure the pair made the right decision to start a family later in life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



He told i news portal: "I'm glad I waited. It feels great to do it right now, because all the things I'm considering are perfectly suited to the big questions and challenges of having kids, and what you want to expose them to. What you want to leave them with, what life is, and what kind of life you contribute to them."



The "Jurassic Park" actor says his death hoax last year made him think about his own mortality.



"Everyone likes dying on screen. You can have good death scenes. It was a nasty rumour, which of course brings us to the mill of information-spreading that is not based on facts. That can be alarming and poisonous, and we should be very vigilant about rejecting it," he said.



"I'm 65 and one of my children is two-and-a-half and the other is 10 months. Well, I keep doing the math, and keep extrapolating where they're going to be, and where I'm going to be. And when I buy a watch, I wonder who's going to get it," he added.

