LOS ANGELES: Singer Kylie Minogue says her new album "Golden" is more about accepting herself.



The "Dancing" hitmaker insists her new LP "Golden" isn't a heartbreak album but instead is about learning to live herself and accepting herself for who she is, reports femalefirst.co.uk.



Speaking in the The Dan Wootton Interview podcast, she said: "I love singing those lyrics. I probably could not have sung them at the beginning of the year but certainly, once I was feeling great, I was so happy to sing them.

