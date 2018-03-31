Kylie Minogue's new album 'Golden' is about 'accepting' herself
LOS ANGELES: Singer Kylie Minogue says her new album "Golden" is more about accepting herself.
The "Dancing" hitmaker insists her new LP "Golden" isn't a heartbreak album but instead is about learning to live herself and accepting herself for who she is, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
Speaking in the The Dan Wootton Interview podcast, she said: "I love singing those lyrics. I probably could not have sung them at the beginning of the year but certainly, once I was feeling great, I was so happy to sing them.
I'm really excited to show you this! I loved the #Golden underplay shows so much I had to take the opportunity to make a little video for 'Stop Me From Falling'