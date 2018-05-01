Home Entertainment English

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom 'missed each other'

Perry and Bloom first sparked rumours of a reconciliation earlier this year by vacationing together in the Maldives.

Singer Katy Perry (File | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are dating "exclusively again".

"Orlando and Katy are great. They are dating exclusively again and things seem more serious," a source told people.com just a day after the pair met Pope Francis in Vatican City and explored some of Rome's famed sights.

"They are both excited about it and don't want to hide, but at the same time they are trying to keep privacy as well," the source added.

As for Bloom, the insider said he "seems very happy", adding, "It's obvious that they both missed each other after their split".

"Their relationship seems stronger now. Orlando got sick of being single. Dating different women is not so alluring to him anymore."

Perry and Bloom first sparked rumours of a reconciliation earlier this year by vacationing together in the Maldives. They went sightseeing in Prague two months later.

In March, they also spent time together in Tokyo, where Perry seemingly dedicated her song "For me you see" to Bloom as he took in a show on her Witness world tour in the audience.

A source had said in March that they were taking it slow following their split in February 2017.

