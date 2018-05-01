Home Entertainment English

Mel B, Duncan James return to host British LGBT Awards

Graham Norton, Harry Styles, David Beckham, Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among nominees for this edition.

LONDON: Singers Mel B and Duncan James are all set to come back as hosts for the British LGBT Awards this year.

The ceremony will take place on May 11 at the Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square in London.

Mel B, 42, said she is thrilled to be hosting the event once again.

"I'm looking forward to helping recognise the LGBT people doing wonderful things for the community, as well as the allies who lend such vital support.

"I am really proud to be part of it because there is still so much to do in the fight for the full equality for LGBT+ people," the former Spice Girl told Mirror Online.

James, Blue singer and "Hollyoaks" star, said he is looking forward to present the awards with Mel B again.

The 40-year-old added, "It is such an important event and I can't wait to celebrate with all of the nominees.

" Established in 2013, the awards have grown to become one of UK's most influential events.

Graham Norton, Harry Styles, David Beckham, Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are among nominees for this edition.

