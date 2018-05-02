Home Entertainment English

A bit late for 'Grease' reunion: Olivia Newton-John on the 1978 musical

The 69-year-old actor, who starred as Sandy Olsson opposite John Travolta's Danny Zuko in the 1978 iconic musical, said she is unsure if the idea would work now.

NEW YORK: Over a year after Olivia Newton-John hinted at the possibility of "Grease" reunion, the veteran actor has said it is "a bit late now" to go for the follow-up.

"I think it's a bit late now. What would you do? Put us in a nursing home? I can't imagine that working now but you never know what someone could come up with. If there was a great idea then, of course, we would consider it, or at least I would," Newton-John told Forbes.com.

"If John was up for it then I think I would be too but we couldn't do it without each other. Let's see what the future brings," she added.

The actor said she is always on board to connect with her co-stars when they cross paths from time to time.

"I stay in touch with John and also DiDi Conn who played Frenchy. They're the two that I see the most. Whenever we're in the same city we get together and it's like we just saw each other yesterday, we pick up where we left off. I stay in touch with a few others via email and everyone's stayed connected that way," she said.

Newton-John had hinted that a reunion of "Grease" would be in order to mark its 40th anniversary.

