Actress ​Sarah Hyland all set to star in 'The Wedding Year'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actress Sarah Hyland, better known as Haley Dunphy from 'Modern Family', is all set to reprise the lead role in a rom-com, 'The Wedding Year'.

The feature film will revolve around the anti-marriage photographer, played by the 27-year-old actress, who is invited to attend 15 weddings in the same year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her new, eager-to-settle-down boyfriend is along for the ride.

Directed by Robert Luketic of 'Legally Blonde' fame, the film will be produced by Lakeshore Entertainment.

The production is set to begin later in the month in Los Angeles, the report further said. (ANI)