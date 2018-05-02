Home Entertainment English

Actress ​Sarah Hyland all set to star in 'The Wedding Year'

Actress Sarah Hyland, better known as Haley Dunphy from 'Modern Family', is all set to reprise the lead role in a rom-com, 'The Wedding Year'.

Published: 02nd May 2018 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2018 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Sarah Hyland attends the 2nd Annual InStyle Awards | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actress Sarah Hyland, better known as Haley Dunphy from 'Modern Family', is all set to reprise the lead role in a rom-com, 'The Wedding Year'.

The feature film will revolve around the anti-marriage photographer, played by the 27-year-old actress, who is invited to attend 15 weddings in the same year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Her new, eager-to-settle-down boyfriend is along for the ride.

Directed by Robert Luketic of 'Legally Blonde' fame, the film will be produced by Lakeshore Entertainment.

The production is set to begin later in the month in Los Angeles, the report further said. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Modern Family The Wedding Year Sarah Hyland
More from this section

Benicio Del Toro to lead Cannes film fest Un Certain Regard jury

Indian audience tired of being talked down to: 'Sir' director Rohena Gera

Johnny Depp sued by former bodyguards

Comments

IPL2018
Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. | PTI File Photo
Akhilesh Yadav calls on Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to discuss Federal Front
Six people sitting atop a bus electrocuted in Bihar's Rohtas
Gallery
Real Madrid's Marco Asensio, left, and Bayern's Thiago challenge for the ball during the Champions League semifinal second leg match between Real Madrid and FC Bayern Munich at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid. (AP)
IN PICTURES | Gritty Real Madrid hold off Bayern Munich to enter third straight Champions League final
Koovagam village in Villupuram district's Ulundurpettai taluk is world famous for the unique 18-day long festival of transgenders in the Tamil month of Chitirai (April/May), who congregate at Koothandavar temple dedicated to Aravan (Koothandavar). Thousan
Villupuram's Koovagam festival in pictures: A celebration of transgender identity