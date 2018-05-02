WATCH | Ant playing drums in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' trailer creates buzz

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The recently released trailer of 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' has been creating a lot of buzz, and all for the right reasons.

One of them is a shot, where an ant is seen playing drums with an abandon!

Twitter users are losing their calm over the shot and sharing their surprise in the posts.

A surprised user wrote, "Are we going to talk about the fact that there's an Ant playing the drums in the new #AntManandTheWasp trailer?"

Another user exclaimed, "An ant playing the drums #AntManandtheWasp".

The recently launched trailer showed off the shrinking Marvel superhero, Ant-Man, and his new partner in crime, the Wasp. The film stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles.

Directed by Peyton Reed of 'Ant-Man' fame, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 6.