WATCH | Ant playing drums in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' trailer creates buzz

WASHINGTON DC: The recently released trailer of 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' has been creating a lot of buzz, and all for the right reasons.
One of them is a shot, where an ant is seen playing drums with an abandon!
Twitter users are losing their calm over the shot and sharing their surprise in the posts.
A surprised user wrote, "Are we going to talk about the fact that there's an Ant playing the drums in the new #AntManandTheWasp trailer?"
Another user exclaimed, "An ant playing the drums #AntManandtheWasp".
Are we going to talk about the fact that there's an Ant playing the drums in the new #AntManandTheWasp trailer? pic.twitter.com/yNyuJoH2r9— David (@SniktAndThwip) May 1, 2018
A tweet read, "Yes, that was a giant ant playing the drums in the new #AntManandtheWasp trailer...".
"Did I really just see an ant playing drums in the new #AntManAndTheWasp trailer?", wrote another user.
Avengers Infinity War: The universe has never been in more danger. Thanos is the most powerful and dangerous villain we have ever faced, everyone must unite and stand together.— Sean (@SeanTwisters) May 1, 2018
Ant Man 2: let’s teach an ant how to use the drums. pic.twitter.com/8j3o1h1Stl
The recently launched trailer showed off the shrinking Marvel superhero, Ant-Man, and his new partner in crime, the Wasp. The film stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles.
Directed by Peyton Reed of 'Ant-Man' fame, the film is set to hit the theatres on July 6.