Zoe Saldana: Might suffer from 'FOMO' once I leave Marvel Universe

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actress Zoe Saldana feels she will suffer from "FOMO" -- fear of missing out -- once she leaves the Marvel universe.

The 39-year-old actress stars as Gamora in the film franchise. A sequel to the latest "Avengers: Infinity War" is yet to come out.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times newspaper, Saldana was asked whether she is sad to be saying goodbye to Marvel, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "Yes and no. It was sad, of course, because I think that we all suffer from FOMO. There is a fear always of missing out, but I'm so happy that I got to play a part in the Marvel universe, and I also got to play a character that - it has been brought to my attention - is seen as a great role model for young women. And also for young boys.

"I live for that, that's why I do what I do. So I guess I'm going to cry all the way to 'Avatar', you know?"

Saldana will also be seen reprising the role of Neytiri in the upcoming "Avatar" movies. She relishes the experience of being reunited with James Cameron, who directed the original "Avatar" movie in 2009.