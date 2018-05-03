Home Entertainment English

Bill Cosby's wife Camille slams 'mob justice' 

Camille Cosby called for a "criminal investigation" into the district attorney, accusing his office of an "unethical campaign."

Published: 03rd May 2018 11:48 PM

File: Bill Cosby | AP

By PTI

NEW YORK: The wife of Bill Cosby today slammed as "mob justice" her husband's conviction by a US jury of sexual assault, attacking the media, prosecutors and his accuser in a tirade-laden statement.

"This is mob justice, not real justice," said Camille Cosby, who has been married to the disgraced megastar for more than half a century.

"This tragedy must be undone not just for Bill Cosby, but for the country," she added in a three-page statement, insisting her husband was innocent.

A 12-member Pennsylvania jury found 80-year-old Cosby guilty on three counts of sexual assault on April 26 for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia mansion in January 2004.

The sequestered panel reached a unanimous verdict after 14 hours of deliberations.

Cosby's first trial ended last June with a hung jury.

" Without naming her, she accused Constand of lying, and branded her testimony "unsupported by any evidence and riddled with innumerable, dishonest contradictions.

" She also claimed "relentless demonization" by the media against her husband had "eliminated the possibility of a fair trial.

" Couching her husband's treatment as a product of race discrimination, she cited "many tragic instances of our justice system utterly and routinely failing to protect African Americans falsely accused.

" Cosby's wife appeared at his retrial only once, to hear closing statements from the defense.

Her husband remains at home on a USD 1 million bail, pending sentencing.

Each count carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in jail. His lawyers have vowed to appeal.

