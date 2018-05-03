Home Entertainment English

Harris Dickinson joins Disney's 'Maleficent 2' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Harris Dickinson will play The Prince opposite Elle Fanning in the sequel to "Maleficient".

Dickinson, who is best known for playing J Paul Getty III in FX's "Trust", replaces actor Brenton Thwaites, who played the role in the first film, reported Variety.

The 21-year-old actor joins Michelle Pfeiffer and Ed Skrein as the new comers in the sequel.

Angelina Jolie is coming back for the sequel as the Maleficent, while Fanning will reprise her role of Aurora.

Joachim Ronning, best known for films such as "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" and "Kon-Tiki", will direct the movie.

Joe Roth is producing the film with Jez Butterworth and Linda Woolverton penning the latest script.

TAGS
Harris Dickinson Elle Fanning Maleficient

