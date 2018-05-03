Home Entertainment English

Priyanka Chopra 'really happy' to be part of Meghan Markle's D-day

Published: 03rd May 2018

Actress Priyanka Chopra (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: Gushing about close friend Meghan Markle's upcoming royal wedding, global star Priyanka Chopra has said she is "just really happy" to be with her on the big day.

While promoting the upcoming season of 'Quantico' on 'The Jenny McCarthy Show', Priyanka also shared her hope for Markle's future as a royal.

"I've known Meghan for a few years now and I'm super happy for her, and I'm just really happy to be a part of her big day, ya know?" she said.

"I think Meghan was born to be a global influencer and this has given her the opportunity to do that," added the 35-year-old, as reported by E! Online.

"She's always been someone who's so just aware and interested in the world. I met her three or four years ago and that's what we bonded on-was how much we feel like we contribute to that as public people. I really feel like that's what she was born to do and I hope this gives her the opportunity do that."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are set to get married on May 19 at England's Windsor Castle. (ANI)

