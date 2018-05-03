Home Entertainment English

Ryan Reynolds isn't sure about 'Deadpool 3'

"I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3'. I really don't," said the 41-year-old, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

Published: 03rd May 2018

Ryan Reynolds | AP

By ANI

WASHINGTON D.C: All the 'Deadpool' fans, who are eagerly awaiting the release of the second installment, might be disappointed to learn that actor and producer Ryan Reynolds doesn't think "that there would be a 'Deadpool 3'".

"I don't know that there would be a 'Deadpool 3'. I really don't," said the 41-year-old, as reported by Entertainment Weekly.

"I feel like the character, in order for him to function properly within his own universe, you need to take everything away from him. I don't think that you can keep doing that. I do see him as being a part of X-Force, obviously."

"I would love to see him in a team-up sort of thing, like a mano a mano or a great female character from the X-Men universe. I just think if you're going to do another Deadpool solo film, you've got to really, like, get that budget down to nothing and just swing for the fences, and break all kinds of weird barriers, and do stuff that no one else can do," he said.

Based on the Marvel Comics character Deadpool, the sequel to the 2016 film is all set to hit theatres on May 18. 

