Web series for the win

By Express News Service

Jitin Gulati, known for his roles in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and the First Indian Silent LGBTQ film, Sisak, was seen recently in the web series Inside Edge alongside Vivek Oberoi and Richa Chadha. The Warning actor has now signed up for another web series titled Broken.

Talking to CE about the series, he says, "Broken is about breaking and mending. Everyone can relate to a subject like that as life breaks and remolds a person several times; it is a part and parcel of growing up. If it's not circumstances or ourselves, it's people we love who break us and help us discover ourself.

In Broken, it's about love." The actor plays a complex character in the series. "Though I can't talk much about my role, I can say that it's one of the important characters. The series is about different people -- who are in love or were in love -- and how they affect each other."

Ask him about his choice of scripts, and he says, "I look for layered characters and scripts, which have scope for me to do something with them. I also take a look at the director and production house."

Jitin believes that web series are here to stay. "Feature films as a medium have become expensive, and taking on new people is mostly not commercially viable. With series such as 24 doing well, people expected more from televisions. But with TVs we weren't able to experiment a lot. Whereas web series -- which allow people to experiment with niche content -- is an alternative medium which is great for storytellers. As an actor, I'm glad about the wider platform to reach out," he adds.

But he believes that actors don't have to use web series as a launch pad for feature films. "Any platform can be used by an actor to showcase their talents. Even a small clip on YouTube can do it. Web series are independent and strong and that's why even established actors such as Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte are doing them.

So I don't think feature films should be looked at as a graduation from web series," adds Jitin. He lists out the advantages of starring in a series over feature films. "There's more space to work on a character as web series are season based. I have the luxury of taking a break and revisiting a character every year. After a break of eight months, I'm reprising my role in Inside Edge Season 2," concludes Jitin Gulati, who feels that all mediums are different and actors should be able to adapt accordingly.