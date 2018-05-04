Benedict Cumberbatch to star in thriller 'Ironbark' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Avengers: Infinity War" star Benedict Cumberbatch will play a spy in his next film "Ironbark".

The 41-year-old actor will play Greville Wynne (Cumberbatch), a British businessman who helped the CIA penetrate the Soviet nuclear program during the Cold War, in the thriller, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

To be directed by Dominic Cooke, the film is based on a true story and the screenplay has been written by "The Hitman's Bodyguard" scribe Tom O'Connor.

Cumberbatch will also executive produce the project along with Cooke, O'Connor, Josh Varney and Leah Clarke.

It will be produced by Ben Pugh, Rory Aitken and Adam Ackland.