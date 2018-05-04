Emma Watson backs Kathua rape victim's lawyer Deepika Singh Rajwat

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson on Friday tweeted in support of Indian lawyer Deepika Singh Rajwat, who is fighting the case of a minor girl whose rape and murder in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir sent shockwaves globally.

Watson on Friday shared an article about "How the Kathua rape case lawyer is a force to reckon with" and wrote: "All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat."