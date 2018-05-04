Home Entertainment English

Emma Watson backs Kathua rape victim's lawyer Deepika Singh Rajwat

Emma Watson on Friday tweeted in support of Indian lawyer Deepika Singh Rajwat, who is fighting the case of a minor girl whose rape and murder in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Emma Watson (Photo| AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: "Harry Potter" star Emma Watson on Friday tweeted in support of Indian lawyer Deepika Singh Rajwat, who is fighting the case of a minor girl whose rape and murder in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir sent shockwaves globally.

Watson on Friday shared an article about "How the Kathua rape case lawyer is a force to reckon with" and wrote: "All power to Deepika Singh Rajawat."

