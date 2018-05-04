Home Entertainment English

It was 'a long time coming', says Sandra Bullock on 'Ocean's 8' all-female cast 

Sandra Bullock. |AP

LOS ANGELES: Actor Sandra Bullock believes that a film led by an all-female cast was long overdue and she is grateful that it finally happened with "Ocean's 8".

"Ocean's 8", directed by Gary Ross and featuring Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter, is a spin-off of Steven Soderbergh's The Oceans Trilogy.

Bullock, 53, plays Debbie Ocean, the estranged sister of Danny Ocean (played by George Clooney in the original "Ocean's 11"), gets a gang of professional thieves together to steal a necklace from New York City's star-studded Met Gala.

When asked about the experience of working with such an enviable all-female cast, Bullock told People magazine, "It felt like it was a long time coming.

Too long if you ask me which you did but I'm just so grateful that it happened.

"It felt like we had all been kept in solitary confinement from each other.

Kind of like an 'actress quarantine' and when we all found ourselves like sardines in the trailer that first day, it was like the dam burst and we all made up for lost time," she added.

"Ocean's 8" will hit the theatres worldwide on June 8.

