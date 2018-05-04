Home Entertainment English

Kerry Katona furious on not being called for band's reunion

Kerry Katona has lashed out at former bandmates of 'Atomic Kitten' after they announced 20th anniversary shows without her.

Published: 04th May 2018 08:15 AM

Singer Kerry Katona (Photo | Kerry Katona Instagram)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Singer Kerry Katona has lashed out at former bandmates of "Atomic Kitten" after they announced 20th anniversary shows without her.

She ended up at war with former Atomic Kitten bandmate Natasha Hamilton, after she had claimed that she was 'underhand and sly'.

And it seems that Katona, 37, is still angry that she was kicked out of the pop trio following their reunion in 2016, as she vented her frustrations out on Instagram on Wednesday, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Sharing the poster for Atomic Kitten's upcoming 20th anniversary tour on her social media, Katona wrote: "Atomic kitten celebrating their 20th anniversary and I've not been invited! I'm soooo upset."

She continued: "Absolutely gutted the founder member is not allowed to go to her own band and the girls don't want me there!

"And I still don't know what it is I've done to upset them so much! Oh well... hope you have a great anniversary Natasha Hamilton, Liz McClarnon stay blessed ladies."

Kerry Katona Atomic Kitten Natasha Hamilton

