Kimberley Walsh undergoes non-surgical buttock liposuction
Kimberley Walsh treated herself to non-surgical buttock liposuction to ensure she was feeling body confident ahead of her upcoming holiday.
In the clip shared on Instagram on Wednesday, the singer stripped off with just a towel to cover her modesty when she led out on the operating table, reports dailymail.co.uk.
@shanecooperuk is here getting me body confident before my holiday I love the way he completely tailored the bespoke head to toe treatment to my body and face! Love the results and all non-surgical! Here is using the Lipofirm Pro on my bum and thighs. Looking forward to my next treatment already #bodyconfidence #nonsurgical #shanecooper
She crossed her arms and beamed brightly as she chatted happily to the cameras during the session.
Impressed with the results, Walsh vowed she was already excited to get her next lot of treatment to stay looking trim.